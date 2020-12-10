10 taken into custody in Sheikhupura after gang rape

Ten people have been taken into custody in Sheikhupura after the gang rape of a young girl during a robbery.

The police have collected DNA samples from the suspects and sent them for analysis.

The attack occurred in Fatehpur village. Three dacoits intercepted a rickshaw in which a family was returning to their home after attending a wedding on December 29.

The suspects tied up the father, mother, brother and a cousin of the survivor, according to the police. They took the two sisters to nearby bushes and gang-raped one of them.

The family resides in the Kakar Gul area and the father works at a brick kiln.

The incident took place in the jurisdiction of the Farooqabad police station, the Sheikhupura regional police officer told SAMAA TV.

A case has been registered. Samples have been collected from the survivour and sent to a laboratory for DNA analysis. The police have vowed action after the reports come back.