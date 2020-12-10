10 injured in five-vehicle crash on Indus Highway near Dadu

Rescue officials say accident took place because of smog

Ten people were injured after five vehicles smashed into each other because of smog on the Indus Highway near Dadu on Saturday morning.

According to rescue officials, the accident took place when a truck suddenly braked, causing four other vehicles behind it to smash into each other. These vehicles were two trucks and two Hiace vans.

The police and Rescue 1122 teams immediately arrived at the site and pulled out the passengers from their vehicles. They have been moved to a hospital.

Rescue teams said the accident took place because of smog which had reduced visibility on the highway. Ever since winter began in the country, road accidents have increased.

Last month, 13 people were killed after a fire broke out in a passenger van after it collided with another vehicle on the Narowal Road near Sheikhupura's Narang Mandi.

Smog is formed by a mixture of pollutants and water vapor in the atmosphere. It can cause health problems such as asthma, flu, coughing, allergies, bronchial infections, and heart problems.

Prolonged exposure to environmental pollution also results in shortened life expectancy. These risks may be reduced by wearing masks, managing gaseous vehicular emissions, using eco-friendly products, and reusing and recycling.