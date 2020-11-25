Wednesday, November 25, 2020  | 8 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
News

You won’t be charged for calling the motorway emergency helpline

The helpline is 130

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
You won’t be charged for calling the motorway emergency helpline

Photo: National Highways & Motorway Police/Facebook

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has declared that all calls made to National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) emergency helpline 130 will be free of charge.

Motorways IG Kaleem Imam met PTA Chairperson Major General (retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa at the PTA Headquarters. They discussed issues related to telecom coverage on different motorways and highways, including the M-3 and Hazara Expressway.

The PTA chairperson said the Authority will extend all support to the police to facilitate road users and the general public.

