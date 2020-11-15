Winter is coming: Snow, rain send temperatures plunging across Pakistan

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The first snow, and rainfall in multiple parts of Pakistan have signaled the arrival of winter in the country.

Northern areas such as Chitral, Abbottabad, parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Nathiagali experienced the season's first snowfall along with cool winds.

Following this, the temperatures dropped, forcing residents to take out their jackets, sweaters and blankets.

In Chitral, over three feet of snow was recorded in the last two days. Due to this, multiple roads to and from the city were blocked. Ghizar experienced a similar situation.

On the other hand, rain was reported in Islamabad, Nathiagali, Abbottabad and neighbouring areas.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, rain-thunderstorms with snowfall is expected in Islamabad, Upper and Central Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa on Sunday.

Light rain is expected in South Punjab as well. The Met Office has pointed out that this rainfall will be beneficial for the sowing of wheat crop in the rain-fed areas.

Earlier this week, the people of Lahore were left choking after smog levels in the city increased. Due to the smog, visibility levels throughout Lahore reduced, causing problems for commuters.

On Sunday, multiple areas of Balochistan such as Quetta, Kohlu, Kalat and Chaman experienced the season's first rainfall. The residents, however, complained that after the temperatures dropped, the supply of gas and electricity were suspended.

The Met department said that 25 millimetres of rain was recorded in Quetta, and 11mm in other areas. It added that the weather in Sindh is expected to remain dry for the next 24 hours.