Will bring the best LG system in Pakistan’s history: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Wednesday that the PTI will bring a local government system that will be the most effective in Pakistan’s history.

He was speaking at a ceremony in Faisalabad.

The prime minister said that a functional local government system, which allows for quick resolution to development issues, is essential to a city’s progress.

He said a city should be able to elect its own mayor directly, and that union councils have failed.

The prime minister said that Faisalabad is a big city and has to depend on the provincial budget to even mend the roads. “A self-sustaining city has a mayor, his cabinet of experts, and collects its money.”

The Punjab Local Government Bill 2019 was signed into law in May, which ended the union councils. Elections have yet to be held.