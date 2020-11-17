Why shopping markets, malls are fire death traps in Karachi

There have been about 52 fires in shopping malls and supermarkets in Karachi in the last four years, with the latest taking place in DHA Phase I off Korangi Road Tuesday morning at Paradise store.



Here is a map of the fires and a timeline. Some supermarkets have had more than one fire over the years. (See a list of them at the end of this story)



Electrical wiring causing fires

Electrical engineer Mansoor Raza, who is visiting faculty at NEDUET, says that the major cause of electrical fires in commercial centers is overloaded circuits.



“The operational load far exceeds the design load of an establishment,” he wrote in a note for SAMAA Digital. “The use of multiple air conditioners, instead of alternative usage, results in the heating up of wires and gradual erosion of insulation. Once they are weakened, any surge in the load or over-usage results in short circuiting and accompanying fire.”



Petty contractors compromise on quality and lay low quality cheaper wires. Their workmanship is poor. They don’t make the nodes, joints and connections according to standard. “It is a craft which is sadly done by unlicensed wiremen with limited understanding of overall layout and design,” he added. “The minimalist approach is often preferred over quality of material.”

Interestingly, Raza also pointed out that store timings are also a part of the problem. “Big malls become fully operation not before noon,” he said. They use more and more power to bring the temperature down. “This is lethal in summers as wires heat up and there is no opportunity for them to cool down.”

The people who run these shops and stores save money on routine inspections of wiring circuits. Old wires with overloading and faulty wiring become a hazard.

“The architecture of most of the malls does not align with changing weather imperatives,” Raza explained. “Wind circulation is nonexistent and heat is trapped in these glass houses, making them a virtual oven and putting more demands on the cooling apparatuses.” This means more energy is needed to make the space functional and this places additional stress on already struggling electrical wires.

Architecture and building codes

Assistant Professor Dr Saeed Ud Din Ahmed of the architecture department at NEDUET adds that building codes are not followed for places that become supermarkets or stores. “In all public buildings you have egress corridors that are clearly marked for fire escapes,” he said. These establishments do not have this.



When these buildings are constructed or repurposed for supermarkets, fire safety graded material is not used. These materials have fire safety ratings of for example, one hour or 1.5hours of preventing a fire. “You are also supposed to use chemical sprays that are fire rated,” he said. “There are even sprays for the fabric of chairs or wooden doors that work to retard fire.”



“Just recently, there was a fire at Bin Hashim in Gulistan-e-Jauhar,” he said. “It started in the basement at night. The basement was packed and had only one door so the fire brigade tried everything but then had to get labourers to break through in order to get the water in. It took hours to control it.”



Poor quality circuit breakers are used. They are meant to stop the power supply if there is a spark. But when they break down, the electricians just provide a direct supply. The circuit breakers are in the electrical distribution boards which should be placed outdoors and made visible so people can see if a spark happens. According to Dr Saeed Ud Din, often with supermarkets, these distribution boards are located in the basement which is turned into a godown.



Dr Syed Shahid Ali’s map showing Karachi’s 22 fire stations and the area they cover.



How many fires in Karachi

Dr Syed Shahid Ali, who has retired from the department of Geography at the University of Karachi, brought together data on Karachi’s fire-fighting capabilities in 2015. According to his tabulations, in Pakistan, fires kill 16,500 people and leave 164,000 injured or disabled every year. The losses and insurance claims run up to Rs400 billion.



His paper goes into great detail on Karachi, which had, at the time of the paper’s publication, 22 fire stations. In his data from 2007 to 2014, the leading fire stations emerged as Korangi FS, Saddar FS and Central FS which encountered 10% of the fires in the city during those eight years. “These cover mainly the Old City areas or major parts of the business hub and the second largest cluster of industries.”



“One thing that I recommend is that a fire station be linked to our police stations,” said Dr Ali. “We have about 108 police stations in Karachi. You can associate the two.”

He found that the number of calls to fire stations has gone up in Karachi. From 2000 to 2013 more than 49,500 calls were received out of which about 96% were for fires. The good news is that fire stations are located well, with an immediate response area in a 2km radius from each one.