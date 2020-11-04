West cannot play with the sentiments of Muslims: PM Khan

Your browser does not support the video tag.

In a joint press conference with Chairperson of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Šefik Džaferović, in Islamabad on Wednesday, the premier said that he appreciated Bosnia's support to Pakistan.

"Any type of mockery or disrespect of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) causes immense hurt and pain to Muslims across the world," the prime minister said, emphasising that freedom of speech should not be used to hurt the sentiments of any religious group.

The Bosnian president arrived at the premier's residence in Islamabad earlier today. The leaders signed a contract for the development of science and technology in Pakistan.

During his address, PM Khan thanked the Bosnian leader for his steadfast support to Pakistan on its stance on Kashmir.