Roads in Azad Kashmir’s Sargan, Neelam and Shonthar valley have been blocked due to week-long snowfall and light rain.

The road that connects Leepa valley to the rest of Kashmir has been closed for traffic as well. On Friday, the temperature dropped to six degrees Centigrade.

It will get much colder in the coming days across Pakistan, especially the Northern Areas.

Experts have predicted that the sub-continent is in for a prolonged, harsh winter this year.