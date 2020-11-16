We will not go towards a complete lockdown: Firdous Ashiq

Your browser does not support the video tag.

"The government will not go towards a complete lockdown," Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday.

Talking on SAMAA TV's programme Naya Din, she said that areas with increasing number of coronavirus cases will be identified and a micro-smart lockdown will be imposed there.

"Educational institutions of only those areas will be closed," Awan pointed out. "Areas with fewer cases will be monitored and a lockdown will only be imposed there if cases increase.”

The National Command and Operation Centre will meet today [Monday] in Islamabad to discuss whether educational institutions across the country should be closed given to the rise in cases.

In the last 24 hours, over 2,100 COVID-19 cases were reported across Pakistan. So far, 7,160 people have lost their lives to the virus. Health experts have warned that the country is battling a second wave.