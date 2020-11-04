Wednesday, November 4, 2020  | 17 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design

It is being built with a $382m loan

Nov 4, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design

An image of the proposed Yellow line from a document by the Sindh Public Private Partnership office.

The World Bank is assuring it will complete the design for Karachi’s Rs61 billion 22-km long Yellow Line BRT corridor.  

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine met to discuss progress, according to a press handout November 4.

The Yellow line has been developed along Korangi and Korangi Industrial Area roads, connecting Korangi, Landhi, Bin Qasim towns. These are large and dense industrial and residential areas. It will also service Clifton Cantonment, outer Jamshed Town and the Central districts of Karachi Cantonment, inner Jamshed Town and Saddar Town. 

Benhassine assured the CM that the design would be completed as soon as possible. This includes design for its infrastructure, drainage, lighting, busways, stations, terminal and depot.

The BRT will have a one-kilometer mixed route on Shahrah-e-Faisal, eight underpasses and two elevated U-turns. It will run 268 buses for 28 stations, including 22 at grade or ground level and six at the underpasses.

The World Bank signed the agreement with the federal government to provide a $382 million loan for the development of Karachi’s bus rapid transit (BRT) Yellow Line. The loan has been given under the overall Karachi Mobility Project. It will need to be paid back in 25.5 years with a grace period of 6.5 years.

The Yellow line will take an estimated $438 million. The Sindh government is also paying for it and it is expected to be completed by 2022.

According to the World Bank’s and Japanese studies, Karachi has about 10,000 kilometers of roads and six arteries that extend from its centre. The city does not have any mass transit system. People make nearly 13.5 million motorized trips each day of which about half are made by public and half by private transport.

There were 3.6 million registered vehicles in Karachi as of mid-2015. Private vehicles—mainly motorcycles and cars—make up 84 percent of total registered vehicles. Public transport is 4.5 percent.

Over 1,000 new vehicles are added to Karachi each day. There were over 12,000 buses, minibuses, and coaches for 267 routes but the numbers have been dropping. In 2017, it was less than 5,000 vehicles for 100 routes. A city like Karachi should have at least 15,000 modern buses.

