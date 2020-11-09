Monday, November 9, 2020  | 22 Rabiulawal, 1442
Water tanker ploughs into bank in Karachi’s North Nazimabad

One person killed

Posted: Nov 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Posted: Nov 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

One person was killed and three injured after a speeding water tanker ploughed into a bank in Karachi's North Nazimabad Monday morning.

The tanker was on the slope leading towards the bank from Kati Pahari. The driver couldn't control the speed and the tanker crashed into the building. He managed to escape following the site.

Two cars parked outside the bank have been damaged.

The deceased, who is yet to be identified, had come to the bank for some work, the police said. The body has been shifted to a nearby hospital.

