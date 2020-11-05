Watch: Man steals money from donation box outside Karachi mosque

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The CCTV footage shows the thief sneaking outside the mosque late at night, broke the lock on the box outside and took money.

According to the imam, the donation box is opened after every five months. Approximately Rs40,000 was inside it, he said, adding that the money is used to meet the expenses of the mosque.

The area residents said that this is not the first time something like this has happened. "The robbers even steal water taps, generator batteries and motorcycles," a man living in the neighbourhood said.

An FIR has been registered. The police said that they are on the look-out for the suspect.