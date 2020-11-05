Thursday, November 5, 2020  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
News

Watch: Man steals money from donation box outside Karachi mosque

Approximately Rs40,000 was inside the box

Posted: Nov 5, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

A man stole thousands of rupees from the donation box of a mosque in Karachi's Baldia Town, the police said on Thursday.

The CCTV footage shows the thief sneaking outside the mosque late at night, broke the lock on the box outside and took money.

According to the imam, the donation box is opened after every five months. Approximately Rs40,000 was inside it, he said, adding that the money is used to meet the expenses of the mosque.

The area residents said that this is not the first time something like this has happened. "The robbers even steal water taps, generator batteries and motorcycles," a man living in the neighbourhood said.

An FIR has been registered. The police said that they are on the look-out for the suspect.
Karachi mosque robbery
 
﻿
 
 
