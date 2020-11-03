Tuesday, November 3, 2020  | 16 Rabiulawal, 1442
Wah Cantt: Three arrested for gang rape of 13-year-old

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Wah Cantt: Three arrested for gang rape of 13-year-old

Three men were arrested on charges of gang raping a 13-year-old girl in Wah Cantt, the police said on Tuesday.

The suspects, identified as Kashif Shah, Zeeshan Mehmood and Amir Khan, are accused of raping the teenager at her house earlier in January this year.

According to the police, an FIR was registered on October 29 after which the men were arrested. “DNA samples of the suspects and the girl have been taken,” an officer said.

Medically, DNA samples can only be collected within 20 days of a rape.

The police said that the suspects were neighbours and the girl identified them.

Two of them, identified as Bilal and Mansoor Khan, are on the run. A special team has been formed to arrest them.

Rape is a punishable offence in Pakistan. The definition and punishment for this crime is detailed under Sections 375 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the law, a man is said to commit rape when he has sexual intercourse with a woman under circumstances falling under any of the five following descriptions:

  • Against her will
  • Without her consent
  • With her consent, when the consent has been obtained by putting her in fear of death or of hurt
  • With her consent, when the man knows that he is not married to her and that the consent is given because she believes that the man is another person to whom she is or believes herself to be married; or
  • With or without her consent when she is under 16 years of age.

The convicted rapists will be sentenced to jail for no less than 10 years or more than 25 years, according to the law. A fine will also be imposed on them.

