Monday, November 30, 2020  | 13 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Video: Thousands of PDM supporters break into Multan’s Qasim Bagh

They thrashed police barriers

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Thousands of supporters of the Pakistan Democratic Movement broke into Multan's Qasim Bagh thrashing barriers installed by the police on Monday, ahead of the opposition alliance's rally.

PDM will be staging its seventh anti-government rally in the city today.

According to reports, opposition leaders including JUI-F's Maulana Fazalur Rehman, PML-N's Maryam Nawaz and PPP's Yousaf Raza Gillani along with Aseefa Zardari are on their way to the venue.

The government has been at odds with PDM over the rally. The district administration of Multan placed barriers and cranes on the route to Qasim Bagh to stop people from entering.

This is the first time Aseefa Bhutto Zardari will be addressing a rally.

Maulana Fazalur Rehman has, however, vowed to ensure that the rally takes place. "If the government tries to arrest us, we will arrest them," he said.

Multan PDM
 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

