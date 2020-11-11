Wednesday, November 11, 2020  | 24 Rabiulawal, 1442
Video: Sindh begins clearing KCR tracks of encroachments

Gulbai to Macchar Colony track cleared

Posted: Nov 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago

The Sindh government has started work to clear the railway tracks for the Karachi Circular Railway project.

The track from Machhar Colony to Gulbai was cleared today [Wednesday].

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court issued a contempt notice to the Sindh chief secretary over his failure to ensure the removal of encroachments from the KCR track.

A show-cause notice has also been issued to the Railways secretary. The two senior officials have been summoned in person at the next hearing along with the FWO DG.

The project’s track will start from the Drigh Road station, going through Gulistan-e-Jauhar and heading to Gulshan-e-Iqbal. From there it will turn towards Nazimabad going through Yaseenabad and Liaqatabad. The track then heads to Manghopir and SITE before going taking a turn towards Baldia and going through Lyari, Merewether Tower, City Station and onward to PIDC and Karachi Cantt.
