Video: Sindh begins clearing KCR tracks of encroachments

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The track from Machhar Colony to Gulbai was cleared today [Wednesday].

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court issued a contempt notice to the Sindh chief secretary over his failure to ensure the removal of encroachments from the KCR track.

A show-cause notice has also been issued to the Railways secretary. The two senior officials have been summoned in person at the next hearing along with the FWO DG.

The project’s track will start from the Drigh Road station, going through Gulistan-e-Jauhar and heading to Gulshan-e-Iqbal. From there it will turn towards Nazimabad going through Yaseenabad and Liaqatabad. The track then heads to Manghopir and SITE before going taking a turn towards Baldia and going through Lyari, Merewether Tower, City Station and onward to PIDC and Karachi Cantt.