A speeding petrol tanker ploughed into a house in Karachi's Defense Phase II on Thursday morning.

The driver said the brakes of the tanker had failed after which it crashed into the house. The police have arrested him.

The police confirmed there were no deaths or injuries reported.

In a similar incident earlier this month, one person was killed and three were injured after a speeding water tanker crashed into a bank in Karachi's North Nazimabad.