Video: Pakistan Customs seizes Rs187m NCP vehicles from Karachi

Cases have been registered against the owners

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Pakistan Customs has seized 16 non-custom paid luxury vehicles from different areas of Karachi in last one week.

Total worth of the seized vehicles is over Rs187 million, the

customs spokesperson said. Cases have been registered against the owners of the

vehicles and the investigation is under way.

The customs official said that the drive against NCP

vehicles would continue uninterrupted,

The smuggling of vehicles causes losses of

billions of rupees to the national exchequer each year, according to customs

officials.