Friday, November 27, 2020  | 10 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Video: Pakistan Customs seizes Rs187m NCP vehicles from Karachi

Cases have been registered against the owners

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Pakistan Customs has seized 16 non-custom paid luxury

vehicles from different areas of Karachi in last one week.

Total worth of the seized vehicles is over Rs187 million, the

customs spokesperson said. Cases have been registered against the owners of the

vehicles and the investigation is under way.

The customs official said that the drive against NCP

vehicles would continue uninterrupted,

The smuggling of vehicles causes losses of

billions of rupees to the national exchequer each year, according to customs

officials.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
dengue, JPMC, Dr Seemin Jamali, antibiotics, CBC, blood tests, Sindh, karachi dengue
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
How to tell if you have dengue
How to tell if you have dengue
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors' degrees
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors’ degrees
Won’t shut down factories, promises PM Khan
Won’t shut down factories, promises PM Khan
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
French Embassy calls out Mazari's tweet likening Macron to Nazis
French Embassy calls out Mazari’s tweet likening Macron to Nazis
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
PIMS' OPD shuts down as 181 staff test coronavirus positive
PIMS’ OPD shuts down as 181 staff test coronavirus positive
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.