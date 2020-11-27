Video: Pakistan Customs seizes Rs187m NCP vehicles from Karachi

Cases have been registered against the owners
Pakistan Customs has seized 16 non-custom paid luxuryvehicles from different areas of Karachi in last one week.
Total worth of the seized vehicles is over Rs187 million, thecustoms spokesperson said. Cases have been registered against the owners of thevehicles and the investigation is under way.
The customs official said that the drive against NCPvehicles would continue uninterrupted,The smuggling of vehicles causes losses ofbillions of rupees to the national exchequer each year, according to customsofficials.