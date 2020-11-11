Video: Woman beaten, man shot in Lahore neighbours’ fight

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Footage of the violent fight began ciruculating on social media, prompting the Harbanspura police to lodge a case and arrest four suspects.

The fight broke out after some people raised the level of their street because accumulated sewage and water was entering their house. Their neighbours took issue with this and began fighting with them.

A group of men began violently attacking their neighbours with sticks and guns. In the fracas, Raza was shot in the leg and his mother hit with a stick.

The man who fired the shot has been identified as Imtiaz. The police have not been able to arrest him yet.

An attempted murder case has been registered.