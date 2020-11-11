Wednesday, November 11, 2020  | 24 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Video: Woman beaten, man shot in Lahore neighbours’ fight

Four people have been arrested

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago

A young man was shot and his mother beaten with a stick during a fight with their neighbours in Lahore's Harbanspura on November 9. 

Footage of the violent fight began ciruculating on social media, prompting the Harbanspura police to lodge a case and arrest four suspects.

The fight broke out after some people raised the level of their street because accumulated sewage and water was entering their house. Their neighbours took issue with this and began fighting with them.

A group of men began violently attacking their neighbours with sticks and guns. In the fracas, Raza was shot in the leg and his mother hit with a stick.

The man who fired the shot has been identified as Imtiaz. The police have not been able to arrest him yet.

An attempted murder case has been registered.
Lahore
 
