Video: Murder suspect’s attempted escape foiled at Lahore High Court

He was caught by the police.

Saad Wali is accused of killing Sultan Shah in 2014. A case was registered against him the same year at Lahore's Shafiqabad police station.

He approached the Lahore High Court seeking bail to avoid being arrested but his plea was rejected on Wednesday. The judge heard both sides of the case and ruled in the complainants' favour.

The complainant and the investigation officer foiled his escape attempt and fought with him. The officer said Wali had been absconding in the case since 2014.