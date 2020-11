Your browser does not support the video tag.

A traffic warden in Lahore miraculously survived a car collision Saturday afternoon.

The CCTV footage of the accident shows the car colliding with the warden landing him on the bonnet of the car.

Officer Waseem said that he had stopped the car because of the tinted glasses. "I wanted to check the documents of the car."

A case has been registered against the driver and the police are on the look-out for the driver.