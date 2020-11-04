Wednesday, November 4, 2020  | 17 Rabiulawal, 1442
Video: Lahore police baton-charge, arrest protesting farmers

Multiple farmers injured

Posted: Nov 4, 2020
The Lahore police baton-charged and arrested Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Council farmers protesting near Thokar Niaz Baig late Tuesday night.

They were demanding that the government decrease the price of manure and increase the support price of wheat to Rs2,000 per maund.

Despite multiple talks with the government, the farmers did not reach a negotiation.

Following this, the police reached the site late night and tried to arrest the farmers. In protest, the farmers threw stones at the policemen after which the police baton charged them and fired tear gas into the crowd.

Many farmers were hurt. Some of them managed to escape while others were arrested and locked up.

The Thokar Niaz Baig road, which was blocked by the protesters, has now been opened for traffic.
