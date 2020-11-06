Friday, November 6, 2020  | 19 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Video: Karachi girl’s quick thinking saves mobile phone from robber

No one was hurt

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago

The quick thinking of a young girl in Karachi saved her mobile phone from a robber on Friday. 

Ayesha's family had just returned to their home in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 14 after meeting relatives when a robber on a motorcycle pulled up next to their car.

A young man in the front seat of the car got out and raised his hands to pacify the robber. In the meantime, Ayesha opened the rear door of the car and tossed her mobile phone into her house. She initially dropped the phone on the ground but quickly scrambled out of the car and threw it inside her gate.

She then rushed inside the gate and began screaming and banging on the metal gate to alert her neighbours.

The robber immediately turned his motorcycle around and rode off without injuring anyone or taking any more of their belongings.

The entire incident was caught on camera by a nearby CCTV camera.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Beware of purchasing plots in 69 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Beware of purchasing plots in 69 Karachi cooperative housing societies
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in 'seven hours'
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in ‘seven hours’
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi's Liaquatabad
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi’s Liaquatabad
Protective custody sought for 'underage forced conversion' victim Arzoo Raja
Protective custody sought for ‘underage forced conversion’ victim Arzoo Raja
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.