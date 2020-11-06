Video: Karachi girl’s quick thinking saves mobile phone from robber

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Ayesha's family had just returned to their home in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 14after meeting relatives when a robber on a motorcycle pulled up next to their car.

A young man in the front seat of the car got out and raised his hands to pacify the robber. In the meantime, Ayesha opened the rear door of the car and tossed her mobile phone into her house. She initially dropped the phone on the ground but quickly scrambled out of the car and threw it inside her gate.

She then rushed inside the gate and began screaming and banging on the metal gate to alert her neighbours.

The robber immediately turned his motorcycle around and rode off without injuring anyone or taking any more of their belongings.

The entire incident was caught on camera by a nearby CCTV camera.