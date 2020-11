Your browser does not support the video tag.

A video of a Gilgit man removing the Pakistani flag from a burning car has gone viral on social media.

The black car is believed to belong to a Gilgit-Baltistan minister. It was set on fire during the PPP protest against alleged rigging in the 2020 Gilgit-Baltistan election.

The video shows a man running towards the car and taking the flag off the bonnet.