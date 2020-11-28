Saturday, November 28, 2020  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Video: Begum Shamim Akhtar’s funeral prayers offered in Lahore

PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz led the funeral

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

The funeral prayers of former prime minister and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif's mother, Begum Shamim Akhtar, were offered in Lahore's Jati Umra on Saturday.

She will buried at Jati Umra alongside her husband. The 90-year-old died in London last week after seeking medical treatment abroad.

The funeral prayers were led by Mufti Ragib Naeemi. PML-N leaders Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz attended the funeral. Dozens of party workers were present at the site as well.

Nawaz didn't attend the funeral because of his health conditions. He is currently seeking treatment in London.

Begum Shamim's body was brought back to Pakistan on Saturday via British Airways flight BA-059. Shehbaz and Hamza received the body at Lahore's Allama Iqbal Airport.

According to the PML-N spokesperson, her funeral prayers were offered at London's Regent Park Mosque on Friday as well. Due to coronavirus restrictions, only 30 people, including Nawaz, his sons Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, former finance minister Ishaq Dar and other close relatives were allowed to attend the funeral prayers.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz Sharif have been released from Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail for five days to attend mother’s funeral.

Shehbaz and Hamza were being held at Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore in different NAB cases.

Hamza, the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, is being investigated by NAB in the Ramzan Sugar Mills, Saaf Pani, and assets beyond known means of income cases. He was arrested by NAB on June 11, 2019.

Shehbaz was arrested by a NAB team from outside the Lahore High Court on September 28.

Lahore PML-N
 
