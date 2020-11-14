Saturday, November 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1442
US immigration policy changes under Biden to favour Muslims: analysts

Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’ to be revoked within first 100 days

Posted: Nov 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
Posted: Nov 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
US immigration policy changes under Biden to favour Muslims: analysts

Photo: AFP

Major changes expected in the US immigration policies under President-elect Joe Biden will favour Muslims nations, according to political analysts

In October, Biden promised to end Donald Trump’s “unconstitutional Muslim ban” on day one of his presidency. Biden could overturn these “tough” guidelines using executive orders, according to experts.

“In theory, presidential proclamations and executive orders can be rescinded by the new president,” said Michele Waslin, program coordinator at the Institute for Immigration Research at George Mason University, Virginia. But in many cases the change will not be immediate since extensive plans will need to be made to carry out the changes, she added.

Biden’s first 100 days in the office will be crucial as he is expected to revoke Trump’s executive orders targeting Muslim nations, according to a report by National Public Radio, Washington.

The Trump administration in 2017 had placed a ban on travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations, including Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia.

Biden pledged to raise refugee admissions to 125,000, which the Trump administration had reduced to 15,000 from 110,000 set by former president Barack Obama in his last year. Biden also intends to provide humanitarian protection to migrants, which the experts predict will be “most difficult”.

After taking office in January, the Biden administration will restore the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme, announced by Obama in 2012. It allows teens and young adults, who were brought to the US as children but who lack immigration status, to apply for education and work without fear of deportation.

