Monday, November 23, 2020  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

US expects to begin Covid vaccinations in early December: official

Possible dates December 11, 12

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
US expects to begin Covid vaccinations in early December: official

Photo: AFP

The United States hopes to begin a sweeping program of Covid vaccinations, reaching perhaps 20 million people by year’s end, top public health officials said Sunday as cases surge across the worst-hit nation.

The beginning of vaccinations could be a crucial turning point in the battle against the virus that has claimed more than 255,000 lives in the US, the world’s highest reported toll, since emerging from China late last year.

“Our plan is to be able to ship vaccines to the immunization sites within 24 hours of approval” by the US Food and Drug Administration, Moncef Slaoui, who heads the government’s coronavirus vaccine effort, told CNN.

He pointed to possible dates of December 11-12.

Slaoui estimated that 30 million people would be vaccinated per month starting in January.

‘Herd immunity’ by May?

But top US infectious disease official Anthony Fauci, who said “maybe 20 million people will be able to get vaccinated by the middle to the end December”, warned the situation could get worse before getting better if people fail to take precautions in the coming holiday season.

“We’re in a very difficult situation at all levels,” he told CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

With the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday normally seeing a huge surge in travel, he said, “We’re really concerned” about “another spike in cases as we get colder and colder and colder into the December month — and then you start dealing with the Christmas holiday.”

FDA vaccine advisors are to meet December 10 to discuss approving vaccines which pharmaceutical firms Pfizer and Moderna say are at least 95 percent effective.

Slaoui said that by May, with potentially 70 percent of the population having been vaccinated, the country could attain “herd immunity,” meaning the virus can no longer spread widely and people can move closer to resuming their pre-coronavirus way of life.

But Fauci, separately, added a note of caution, saying herd immunity would come only if “you get an overwhelming majority of the people vaccinated with a highly efficacious vaccine.”

A recent Gallup poll showed that four in 10 Americans still say they would not get a Covid-19 vaccine, though that is down from five in 10 surveyed in September.

Officials have yet to announce which groups in the population would receive the vaccine first, though health care workers are certain to receive priority, followed by vulnerable groups like the elderly.

For now, the vaccines have not been tested on young children.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus vaccine
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan car
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan car
TLP's Khadim Rizvi passes away in Lahore
TLP’s Khadim Rizvi passes away in Lahore
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
Toyota to unveil in Pakistan Corolla with a 2021 facelift
Toyota to unveil in Pakistan Corolla with a 2021 facelift
Today's outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
Today’s outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
TLP ends march after government agrees to 'expel' French ambassador
TLP ends march after government agrees to ‘expel’ French ambassador
'No summer vacations for Punjab students if winter leaves given'
‘No summer vacations for Punjab students if winter leaves given’
Punjab announces smart lockdown in six major cities, including Lahore
Punjab announces smart lockdown in six major cities, including Lahore
Lahore motorway rape Day 70: Suspect sent to jail
Lahore motorway rape Day 70: Suspect sent to jail
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.