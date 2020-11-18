Wednesday, November 18, 2020  | 1 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

US approves first COVID-19 test that gives results at home

Users can have results in 30 minutes

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Editing & Writing | Usman Shahid
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
US approves first COVID-19 test that gives results at home

Photo: Lucira Health/ website

US Food and Drug Administration approved on Tuesday emergency use of the first-ever COVID-19 test that can be performed entirely at home

This is the first test that can be fully self-administered and provides results within 30 minutes or less, according to the FDA.

The test can be performed by collecting a sample, either a nasal swab or saliva, and swirling it in a vial of laboratory solution. This solution is then plugged into a portable device with a light-up display, which shows whether the person is negative or positive for the virus after 30 minutes or less.

The test will be available by prescription to individuals aged 14 years and older who have symptoms for COVID-19. A healthcare provider can also administer it to patients under 14.

It is also authorised for use at doctor’s offices, hospitals and in emergency rooms.

The single-use testing kit, developed by Lucira Health, is intended to cost less than $50. It contains a swab, solution vial and a portable unit.

“The new testing option is an important diagnostic advancement to address the pandemic,” said the FDA.

In July, the FDA had encouraged companies to develop testing kits that could be used outside the labs.

These at-homes kits are likely to reduce the coronavirus transmission between people. They will not have to wait for results after their samples are sent out to laboratories, by which time the virus may have spread on a wide scale.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus covid test COVID-19 home test FDA
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Smog, Lahore, Karachi, Respirators, Surgical masks
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
Today's outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
Today’s outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
TLP ends march after government agrees to 'expel' French ambassador
TLP ends march after government agrees to ‘expel’ French ambassador
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged on November 27
Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged on November 27
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.