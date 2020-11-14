United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ

United Motors, manufacturers of motorcycles and Pakistan’s cheapest 800cc Bravo, will launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ by the end of this year.

The car will be giving competition to Suzuki’s 660cc Alto, 1000cc Wagon-R and 1000cc KIA Picanto.

The company will be assembling the car in Pakistan under its green-field status, which it received following the government’s Auto Development Policy (ADP 2016-21).

The government launched the policy to attract foreign investment and help increase competition in the auto sector, which was dominated by three Japanese companies for a long time.

Apart from United Motors, nearly a dozen companies received green-field status, including KIA and Hyundai.

Chery QQ, a Chinese make, was previously launched by Karakoram Motors more than a decade ago but its production was stopped.

According to sources, the car will officially be launched in December.

“It used to have a lot of features,” said Shakaib Khan, who reviews cars and also run a workshop with friends. “But the biggest problem with the car was the unavailability of parts.”

Khan added that Chery QQ’s shape was the same as car Chevrolet Joy of England.

The exterior parts of both vehicles were interchangeably used. However, the engine parts were different, which Chery QQ owners struggle to find.

“I hope this time the company stays and its parts remain available after people buy the car,” Khan added.