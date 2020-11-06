Friday, November 6, 2020  | 19 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
Unidentified men kill Auqaf rent collector in Lahore: police

He got married 10 days ago

Posted: Nov 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Unidentified men have killed an employee of Punjab’s Auqaf department in Lahore’s Sanda neighbourhood on Friday, his family and friends said.

According to the family, Intezar Hussain was a rent collector at the Auqaf Department and got married just 10 days earlier.

“They were chased for a long time and when they found an opportunity, they pushed him to the ground and opened fire at him,” Hussain’s brother told SAMAA TV.

Police have registered an FIR and are trying to identify the attackers with the help of closed-circuit television cameras around the crime scene.

His cousin said Hussain was targeted but had no disputes with anyone.

“His friends and cousin were with him and they were not even touched. Only he was shot and killed.”
Lahore Police
 
