Umrah resumes for international pilgrims after seven months

Umrah has resumed after seven months for international pilgrims from today (Sunday).

According to Arab News, 10,000 international pilgrims are arriving in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah on the first day of the third stage of the resumption of Umrah.

The Saudi government has made it compulsory for pilgrims arriving from abroad to obtain a permit. They must isolate for three days before being transported to the Grand Mosque in special buses.

Some rules have been set for Umrah pilgrims, including a maximum stay of 10 days in the Kingdom and an age cap of 50 years.

Every day, only 20,000 pilgrims can perform Umrah. Only 60,000 people can offer their prayers in congregation.