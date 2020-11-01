Sunday, November 1, 2020  | 14 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Umrah resumes for international pilgrims after seven months

10,000 pilgrims arriving in Saudi Arabia

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Umrah resumes for international pilgrims after seven months

Photo: AFP

Umrah has resumed after seven months for international pilgrims from today (Sunday).

According to Arab News, 10,000 international pilgrims are arriving in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah on the first day of the third stage of the resumption of Umrah.

The Saudi government has made it compulsory for pilgrims arriving from abroad to obtain a permit. They must isolate for three days before being transported to the Grand Mosque in special buses.

Some rules have been set for Umrah pilgrims, including a maximum stay of 10 days in the Kingdom and an age cap of 50 years.

Every day, only 20,000 pilgrims can perform Umrah. Only 60,000 people can offer their prayers in congregation.

FaceBook WhatsApp
umrah
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape Day 49: rapist's judicial remand extended
Lahore motorway rape Day 49: rapist’s judicial remand extended
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi's Chup Tazia processions
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi’s Chup Tazia processions
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media 'twists' Abhinandan statement
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media ‘twists’ Abhinandan statement
NAB raids Karachi's National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
NAB raids Karachi’s National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
They think Balochistan's people shouldn't chose their own govt: Maryam
They think Balochistan’s people shouldn’t chose their own govt: Maryam
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
Protective custody sought for 'underage forced conversion' victim Arzoo Raja
Protective custody sought for ‘underage forced conversion’ victim Arzoo Raja
British-era tunnel opened for people at Ayubia National Park
British-era tunnel opened for people at Ayubia National Park
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.