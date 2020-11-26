Umme Rubab rebuts Sindh police’s claims of arresting family’s killer

Umme Rubab, a Sindhi woman whose father, uncle and grandfather were killed by tribal lords, has rebutted the Sindh police’s claims of arresting one of the killers.

The police said they arrested Zulfiqar Chandio in Kandhkot but Umme Rubab says they haven’t. She said local chieftains presented the man to the police themselves.

Murtaza Chandio, one of the other men involved, is still absconding.

After raids last month at MPAs Sardar Khan Chandio and Burhan Khan Chandio’s houses, PPP leader Nisar Khuhro rushed to their defence and said a false case had been lodged.

The Supreme Court is hearing the case and in July it ordered the authorities to seize the properties of the absconding suspects

The struggle of Umme Rubab, who hails from Dadu, was highlighted after she was photographed walking barefoot to court in protest against the control of tribal chiefs in the province.

She has been pursuing a case against tribal chiefs over the killing of her grandfather, Raees Karamullah Chandio, a former chairman of UC Badai, her father Mukhtiar Ahmed Khan and uncle Qabil Hussain in Ahmed Colony in Mehar on January 17, 2018.

She alleged that Nawab Sardar Ahmed Chandio, the chieftain of Chandio tribe, ordered the killing. Sardar Ahmed and Burhan Chandio are the prime suspects in the case.

Two men, Ali Gohar Chandio and Sikandar Chandio, have been arrested and are in jail while Murtaza Chandio and Zulfiqar are still absconding and allegedly hiding in Balochistan.