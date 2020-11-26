Thursday, November 26, 2020  | 9 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Umme Rubab rebuts Sindh police’s claims of arresting family’s killer

Says he was turned in by the sardars

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Umme Rubab rebuts Sindh police’s claims of arresting family’s killer

Photo: Facebook/Maula Bux Soomro

Umme Rubab, a Sindhi woman whose father, uncle and grandfather were killed by tribal lords, has rebutted the Sindh police’s claims of arresting one of the killers.

The police said they arrested Zulfiqar Chandio in Kandhkot but Umme Rubab says they haven’t. She said local chieftains presented the man to the police themselves.

Murtaza Chandio, one of the other men involved, is still absconding.

After raids last month at MPAs Sardar Khan Chandio and Burhan Khan Chandio’s houses, PPP leader Nisar Khuhro rushed to their defence and said a false case had been lodged.

The Supreme Court is hearing the case and in July it ordered the authorities to seize the properties of the absconding suspects

The struggle of Umme Rubab, who hails from Dadu, was highlighted after she was photographed walking barefoot to court in protest against the control of tribal chiefs in the province. 

She has been pursuing a case against tribal chiefs over the killing of her grandfather, Raees Karamullah Chandio, a former chairman of UC Badai, her father Mukhtiar Ahmed Khan and uncle Qabil Hussain in Ahmed Colony in Mehar on January 17, 2018.

She alleged that Nawab Sardar Ahmed Chandio, the chieftain of Chandio tribe, ordered the killing. Sardar Ahmed and Burhan Chandio are the prime suspects in the case.

Two men, Ali Gohar Chandio and Sikandar Chandio, have been arrested and are in jail while Murtaza Chandio and Zulfiqar are still absconding and allegedly hiding in Balochistan.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sindh Police
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
dengue, JPMC, Dr Seemin Jamali, antibiotics, CBC, blood tests, Sindh, karachi dengue
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
How to tell if you have dengue
How to tell if you have dengue
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Won’t shut down factories, promises PM Khan
Won’t shut down factories, promises PM Khan
French Embassy calls out Mazari's tweet likening Macron to Nazis
French Embassy calls out Mazari’s tweet likening Macron to Nazis
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors' degrees
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors’ degrees
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Karachi policeman sentenced to death for fake Shah Faisal encounter
Karachi policeman sentenced to death for fake Shah Faisal encounter
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.