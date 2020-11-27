Friday, November 27, 2020  | 10 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Umme Rubab case: SC angry at police over missing suspect

Rubab's father, uncle and grandfather were killed in Dadu

Posted: Nov 27, 2020
Posted: Nov 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: Facebook/Maula Bux Soomro

The Supreme Court has told Sindh police to arrest an absconder in the Umme Rabab case after the Sindh Inspector-General said that one missing suspect has been apprehended.

Umme Rubab, who hails from Dadu, has been campaigning for the arrest of tribal lords who killed her father, uncle, and grandfather. Her photograph of walking barefoot to court in protest against the control of tribal chiefs in the province had gone viral. 

Two men, Ali Gohar Chandio and Sikandar Chandio were earlier arrested and are in jail while Murtaza Chandio and Zulfiqar were absconding and allegedly hiding in Balochistan.

The IG told the court that Murtaza has been arrested.

Rubab told the judge that her life is in danger and accused the Sindh police of trying to protect the suspects.

The Supreme Court in July had ordered the authorities to seize the properties of the absconding suspects.

Rubab has been pursuing a case against tribal chiefs over the killing of her grandfather, Raees Karamullah Chandio, a former chairman of UC Badai, her father Mukhtiar Ahmed Khan, and uncle Qabil Hussain in Ahmed Colony in Mehar. They were killed on January 17, 2018.

She alleged that Nawab Sardar Ahmed Chandio, the chieftain of the Chandio tribe, ordered the killing. Sardar Ahmed and Burhan Chandio are the prime suspects in the case.

