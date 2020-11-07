Saturday, November 7, 2020  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

UAE scraps ‘honour’ defence in sweeping legal overhaul

It also raised penalties for rape, sexual harassment

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
UAE scraps ‘honour’ defence in sweeping legal overhaul

The United Arab Emirates scrapped reduced sentences for so-called “honour” killings in a sweeping overhaul of criminal and family law announced on Saturday. 

The oil-rich Gulf state also lifted a ban on unmarried couples living together and eased restrictions on alcohol consumption, while raising the penalties for rape and sexual harassment.

The legal systems of many Arab countries provide for reduced penalties for “honour” crimes, victims of which are mostly women seen as having brought “dishonour” on their families. 

But in the UAE, “honour” crimes will now be punishable like any other. 

There will no longer be separate sentencing guidelines for “honour” killings, which previously provided for jail terms of between three and 15 years, according to Emirati media.

Those convicted will face the death penalty or life imprisonment, unless the victim’s family waives its right to “retribution”, in which case the penalty will be at least seven years in jail.

Human rights groups and women’s organisations have long campaigned for the scrapping of the “honour” defence, which they say allows male murderers of women to get off lightly.

Other reforms approved by UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan included changes to the sentencing guidelines for other offences targeting women.

Harsher penalties will be stipulated in cases of harassment, while those convicted of “rape of a minor” or of “someone with a limited mental capacity” will face the death penalty, Abu Dhabi-based newspaper The National reported. 

Expatriates, who make up some 90 percent of the UAE population, will be able to ask for their own country’s law to be applied in cases of divorce and inheritance.

Penalties will no longer be imposed against those found drinking alcohol without a licence.

Renowned for its futuristic skyscrapers and shopping malls, the UAE has developed the most diverse economy in the Gulf but is heavily dependent on foreign tourism and its large expatriate workforce.

FaceBook WhatsApp
uae women’s rights
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in 'seven hours'
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in ‘seven hours’
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi's Liaquatabad
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi’s Liaquatabad
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.