Thursday, November 12, 2020  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1442
Two women killed after car overturns in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth

They were headed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital

Posted: Nov 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Two women were killed and a teenager and child were injured after their car overturned in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth late Wednesday night.

Rescue teams told SAMAA TV that the victims were headed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The speeding vehicle turned turtle on the Superhighway, near Jeewani Heights.

The deceased were identified as 32-year-old Shaista and 35-year-old Shumaila. Survivors include Zaryab, 14, and Zeeshan, 8.

In October 2019, three people were killed and two others injured when unknown men opened fire at a group of transporters on the Superhighway.

Malir Senior Superintendent of Police Ali Raza said that the transporters were protesting near the Kathore bridge when the shooting began.

