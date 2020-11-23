Monday, November 23, 2020  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Two suspected terrorist commanders killed in Bajaur operation: ISPR

Women’s wing chief arrested, handed over to police

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Two suspected terrorist commanders killed in Bajaur operation: ISPR

Photo: File

Security forces conducted an operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur and destroyed a large network of terrorists, according to the ISPR.

The military’s media wing said key terrorist commanders Zubair and Azizul Rehman alias Fida were killed.

They conducted the operation in Tangi village after receiving a tip off. The ISPR said these terrorists were involved in attacks in Bajaur and Karachi against government officers and civilians.

The terrorists’ network supported attacks in multiple areas. According to the ISPR, it was taking directions from Indian spy agency RAW.

Zubair, the deceased terrorist, was the operational commander for Bajaur and the surrounding areas.

Rehman’s wife was the head of the terrorists’ women’s wing in Karachi. She has been arrested and handed over to the police.

