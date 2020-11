Two soldiers were martyred and another injured after terrorists opened fire on a check post in Pash Ziarat in South Waziristan early Thursday morning.

The media wing of the Pakistan Army said that the security forces responded promptly to the attack.

The martyred soldiers have been identified as 32-year-old Havaldar Matloob Alam and 25-year-old sepoy Suleman Shaukat.

According to the spokesperson, an operation is currently in progress to clear the area.