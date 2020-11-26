Thursday, November 26, 2020  | 9 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Two nurses die of coronavirus in KP

The virus has claimed 1,344 lives in the province alone

Posted: Nov 26, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 26, 2020

Two nurses have died of the coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a week, health officials said Thursday.

The nurses were from Abbottabad and Peshawar. So far, the virus has claimed the lives of eight nurses in the provinces.

The virus so far killed 1,344 people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Anwar Sultana, a health official in Peshawar, told SAMAA TV that medical staff, including nurses, have been under pressure since the start of the second wave of the virus.

Another health official in Abbottabad has asked the government to hire more nurses to take care of ailing patients at provincial hospitals.
Coronavirus Peshawar
 
