Two nurses die of coronavirus in KP

The virus has claimed 1,344 lives in the province alone

The nurses were from Abbottabad and Peshawar. So far, the virus has claimed the lives of eight nurses in the provinces.

Anwar Sultana, a health official in Peshawar, told SAMAA TV that medical staff, including nurses, have been under pressure since the start of the second wave of the virus.

Another health official in Abbottabad has asked the government to hire more nurses to take care of ailing patients at provincial hospitals.