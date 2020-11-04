Two men arrested for killing three-year-old in Lahore

The Lahore police arrested on Wednesday two men on charges of killing a three-year-old in Lahore.

The police said that Shaan Mumtaz and Asif had opened fire at their uncle Azhar Iqbal over an old rivalry. The bullets had hit and killed Iqbal’s three-year-old son Ahmed.

The suspects managed to escape after the firing incident.

The police arrested them during a raid and have seized the murder weapon from them too.

A case has been registered and the suspects are expected to be presented in court for their physical remand.