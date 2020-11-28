Two Balochistan professors recovered, one still missing: govt spokesperson

Two of the three professors, who went missing on Saturday morning in Balochistan’s Mastung district, have been recovered, the provincial government’s spokesperson confirmed Saturday night.

Liaquat Shahwani, the provincial spokesperson, said three professors of the Balochistan University Professor Shabbir Shahwani, Professor Nizam and Professor Liaquat Sunni were going to Khuzdar to review the arrangements for BA exams when they went missing in Mastung.

Professor Shabbir Shahwani and Professor Nizam have been recovered from Mastung’s outskirts, Shahwani said in a tweet. But Professor Liaquat Sunni is still missing, he added.

The government spokesperson didn’t, however, give details about how they went missing and how they were recovered.