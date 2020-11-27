Friday, November 27, 2020  | 10 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Travelers from Singapore don't require COVID-19 tests to enter Pakistan

Passengers to sign health declaration form before boarding

Posted: Nov 26, 2020
Posted: Nov 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 day ago
Photo: PIA/Twitter

People travelling to Pakistan from Singapore no more require a coronavirus PCR test to enter the country.

In a notification issued by the Civil Aviation Authority on Thursday, Singapore was added in the list of Category A countries that don’t require a coronavirus test.

The latest travel advisory issued by the authority divides international travellers into two categories: Category A will not need a negative COVID-19 test, while those in category B will be required to get tested 96 hours before boarding a flight to Pakistan.

Earlier this month, CAA has reduced the number of countries in Category A from 30 to 22. These include China, Cuba, Estonia, Japan, Ghana, Norway, Turkey, Vietnam, South Korea, New Zealand, Australia and Sri Lanka.

All international airline companies have been instructed to strictly implement coronavirus SOPs. International travellers are also required to sign a health declaration form before boarding.

The decision comes in after experts warned that Pakistan is battling the second wave of the deadly virus. In the last 24 hours, 40 people have lost their lives to it across the country.

