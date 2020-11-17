Tuesday, November 17, 2020  | 30 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Told COAS Bajwa army should remain neutral: PML-N’s Mohammad Zubair

Says the army chief is his friend's first cousin

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Muhammad Zubair, the spokesperson for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, said on Tuesday he had told Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa that his force should remain neutral in political affairs.

“It was a seven-hour-long meeting,” Zubair told SAMAA TV's anchorperson Nadeem Malik on his show. “Release the transcript, I said that we salute the army, we respect it and we are proud of it.

“But it should be neutral in political affairs,” the PML-N leader said.

Zubair met the army chief twice in August and September, according to ISPR DG Major General Babar Iftekhar. The ISPR DG told ARY News a few weeks ago that the cases against Nawaz and Maryam also came under discussion at the meetings.

Confirming that the cases came under discussion, Zubair said he had told the army chief that Nawaz and Maryam would face the courts and don’t want any relief.

He maintained that he went to meet the army chief on his invitation.

General Bajwa is the first cousin of his best friend, Zubair said.
GENERAL QAMAR JAVED BAJWA pmln
 
