Friday, November 27, 2020  | 10 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Today’s outlook: Sindh Govt extends work hours, Bakhtawar getting engaged

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Sindh Govt extends work hours, Bakhtawar getting engaged

Here are some of the stories we will following today (Thursday):

  • Markets in Sindh are going to remain open till 8pm, provincial government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab announced on Thursday night.
  • Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari is getting engaged to the son of a US-based businessman. The attendees were asked to reply with a scanned copy of their negative COVID-19 PCR test results a day before the event. Just a day before the engagement, her brother and PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tested positive for coronavirus. He announced the news in a tweet on Thursday morning and said he is self-isolating with mild symptoms.
  • Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Sharif are expected to be released on five-day parole today to attend the funeral of Shehbaz’s mother. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has approved it.
  • ICYMI: The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan passed a notification on Tuesday abolishing two-year Bachelors’ degree programmes at universities across the country. Here’s what HEC’s new Bachelors policy mean for students: https://bit.ly/3lcFN7C

