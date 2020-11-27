Today’s outlook: Sindh Govt extends work hours, Bakhtawar getting engaged

Here are some of the stories we will following today (Thursday):

Markets in Sindh are going to remain open till 8pm, provincial government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab announced on Thursday night.

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari is getting engaged to the son of a US-based businessman. The attendees were asked to reply with a scanned copy of their negative COVID-19 PCR test results a day before the event. Just a day before the engagement, her brother and PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tested positive for coronavirus. He announced the news in a tweet on Thursday morning and said he is self-isolating with mild symptoms.

Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Sharif are expected to be released on five-day parole today to attend the funeral of Shehbaz’s mother. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has approved it.