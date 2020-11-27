Today’s outlook: Sindh Govt extends work hours, Bakhtawar getting engaged

Here are some of the stories we will following today
(Thursday):
Markets in Sindh are going
to remain open till 8pm, provincial government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab announced
on Thursday night.
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari is
getting engaged to the son of a US-based businessman. The attendees were asked
to reply with a scanned copy of their negative COVID-19 PCR test results a day
before the event. Just a day before the engagement, her brother and PPP
chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tested positive for coronavirus. He
announced the news in a tweet on Thursday morning and said he is self-isolating
with mild symptoms.
Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza
Sharif are expected to be released on five-day parole today to attend the
funeral of Shehbaz’s mother. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has approved it.
ICYMI: The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan passed a notification on Tuesday abolishing two-year Bachelors’ degree programmes at universities across the country. Here’s what HEC’s new Bachelors policy mean for students: https://bit.ly/3lcFN7C