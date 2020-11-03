Tuesday, November 3, 2020  | 16 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Presidential election in US, Pakistan take on Zimbabwe

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Nov 3, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Today’s outlook: Presidential election in US, Pakistan take on Zimbabwe

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Tuesday):

  • America will vote for its next president today.
  • The National Command and Operation Center will meet for an important meeting regarding the second wave of the novel coronavirus in the country. Important decisions will be taken to curb the rise in cases including options such as lockdowns.
  • PTI leader Firdous Ashiq Awan has been appointed special assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in a reshuffle of the provincial cabinet.
  • MQM leader Haider Abbas Rizvi has returned to Pakistan after a long time.
  • PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will speak at a women’s convention in Gilgit’s Danish House at 2pm.
  • A doctor was kidnapped in Faisalabad in broad daylight. Her family has accused her husband of the crime. The police have started a search operation for the woman and the suspects.
  • A special flight of Pakistan International Airlines will bring back 44 prisoners from Srilanka. The flight will land back in Pakistan later in the evening.
  • The third and last match of the Pakistan and Zimbabwe one day series will be played today. The national team is leading the series with a score of 2-0.

