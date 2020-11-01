Sunday, November 1, 2020  | 14 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Today's outlook: PM tours GB's national parks, petrol prices drop

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Nov 1, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Today’s outlook: PM tours GB’s national parks, petrol prices drop

Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Sunday).

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will tour two of the world’s highest national parks today. He will visit the Nanga Parbat and Himalaya national parks in Gilgit-Baltistan and take stock of the arrangements there.
  • Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is still campaigning in Gilgit-Baltistan and will speak at a corner meeting in Chorkhand’s Chinar Ground at 10am.
  • Gilgit-Baltistan celebrates November 1, 1947 as its day of independence. It’s the day it ceded to Pakistan after defeating the Dogar army.
  • The Jamaat-e-Islami will hold a rally in Karachi, headed by its Karachi Amir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, against France and its president, Emmanuel Macron.
  • Umrah has resumed after the coronavirus pandemic. People from outside Saudi Arabia are allowed to enter the country for the pilgrimage from today.
  • The death toll in the earthquake in Turkey has risen to 30, with over 800 people injured.
  • The National Sailing Championship is underway in Karachi and will end today.
  • ICYMI: The government has reduced petrol prices by Rs1.27 per litre and high speed diesel by Rs0.84 per litre. LPG has become Rs10 more expensive.

gilgit-baltistan Imran Khan petrol prices
 
