Today’s outlook: PM tours GB’s national parks, petrol prices drop

Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Sunday).

Prime Minister Imran Khan will tour two of the world’s highest national parks today. He will visit the Nanga Parbat and Himalaya national parks in Gilgit-Baltistan and take stock of the arrangements there.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is still campaigning in Gilgit-Baltistan and will speak at a corner meeting in Chorkhand’s Chinar Ground at 10am.

Gilgit-Baltistan celebrates November 1, 1947 as its day of independence. It’s the day it ceded to Pakistan after defeating the Dogar army.

The Jamaat-e-Islami will hold a rally in Karachi, headed by its Karachi Amir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, against France and its president, Emmanuel Macron.

Umrah has resumed after the coronavirus pandemic. People from outside Saudi Arabia are allowed to enter the country for the pilgrimage from today.

The death toll in the earthquake in Turkey has risen to 30, with over 800 people injured.

The National Sailing Championship is underway in Karachi and will end today.

ICYMI: The government has reduced petrol prices by Rs1.27 per litre and high speed diesel by Rs0.84 per litre. LPG has become Rs10 more expensive.