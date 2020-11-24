Tuesday, November 24, 2020  | 7 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: PM summons NCC meeting, Sindh orders WFH

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA |
Photo: SAMAA Digital

Here are some of the stories to bring you a big look at what’s important in Pakistan today (Tuesday):

  • The Sindh government has instructed all public and private offices to send 50% of their staff on work from home. Only outdoor dining at restaurants will be allowed and businesses will be allowed to remain open from 6am to 6pm.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the National Coordination Committee. They will be announcing decisions on the second wave of coronavirus. It is scheduled for 4pm and so we hope to bring you Twitter updates first, tickers and then the full story shortly after…
  • The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has instructed all airline companies to set up a desk outside the terminal building to check coronavirus test reports of passengers.
  • PML-N Founder Nawaz Sharif will not come to Pakistan to attend his mother’s funeral.
  • The WHO said on Monday that avoiding family gatherings would be “the safest bet” over Christmas, insisting there is no zero-risk option for traditional holiday merry-making during the coronavirus pandemic, AFP reported.
  • A Malaysian company that is the world’s biggest manufacturer of surgical gloves will close over half of its factories after a surge in coronavirus cases among workers, according to AFP

