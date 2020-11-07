Saturday, November 7, 2020  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1442
Today’s outlook: Karachi to fine people for not wearing masks

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Nov 7, 2020
Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Online

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Saturday):

  • The National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) has placed a ban on gatherings at wedding halls from November 20 in big cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Hyderabad, Multan and Rawalpindi. The decision was taken after the number of coronavirus cases in the country spiked.
  • Only 50% employees at all private and government offices will be called in to work from Saturday. The remaining will have to work from home, the NCOC decided.
  • Not wearing a mask in Karachi will cost you Rs500, the city’s commissioner said. In other cities of Sindh the fine will be Rs100.
  • The Sindh government has barred more than two people from traveling in a car. The new policy has been included in the list of coronavirus SOPs issued by the government.
  • PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif will address his supporters at a rally in Gilgit Baltistan’s Dambodas via video link today.
  • PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend two corner meetings in Diamer.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Hafizabad University today. He will also address his followers at the Hanif Muhammad cricket stadium.
  • A cylinder explosion in Karachi’s Sorab Goth took the lives of a father and son.
  • PML-Q’s Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, who was hospitalised on Friday will come out today.
  • The first T-20 match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be played today in Rawalpindi.

