Monday, November 30, 2020  | 13 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: PDM rally in Multan, anti-polio campaign begins countrywide

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Nov 30, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 30, 2020
Today’s outlook: PDM rally in Multan, anti-polio campaign begins countrywide

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Monday):

  • The Pakistan Democratic Party will be holding a rally against the government in Multan. In a first, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari will be representing the Pakistan Peoples Party to address supporters. Party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be delivering his speech via video link.
  • The metro and speedo bus services in Multan have been suspended today due to the rally.
  • A smart lockdown has been imposed in nine cities of Punjab.
  • The world is celebrating the birthday of Guru Nanak, founder of the Sikh religion. Sikhs from across the world have arrived to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, one of the holiest pilgrimage sites for the Sikhs, in Punjab’s Narowal.
  • A five-day anti-polio campaign will begin across the country. Over six million children under the age of five will be administered polio drops.
  • US President-elect Joe Biden was taken to a doctor “out of an abundance of caution” a day after he twisted his ankle while playing with his dog on Sunday, his office said, according to AFP.
  • Netflix hit series “The Crown” should make clear that much of its content is fiction over fears of damage to the image of the British royal family, a government minister said

Multan PDM polio campaign
 
