Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Thursday):

America is waiting for the results of its presidential elections that took place on November 3. So far, Democrat Joe Biden is leading with 264 electoral vote while Trump has garnered 214 votes.

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore will hear the case of blocking roads in the Civil Lines area. Members of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan are expected to appear in the court.

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan have spiked again. A total of 18 people lost their lives to the virus on Wednesday. The country has reported over 1,300 cases in a day after four months.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood will head a meeting to discuss the country’s policies on educational institutions as coronavirus cases rise again.

PML-N will hold a worker’s convention in Muzzaffargarh. Vice-President Maryam Nawaz is likely to address the workers.

Farmers across Punjab have decided to protest outside the Punjab Assembly in Lahore. They have demanded that the government increases the support price of wheat.

PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address two corner meetings in Gilgit Baltistan’s Astore and Gilgit today.