Today’s outlook: Pakistan and Afghanistan talk trade, PSL 2020 final

Notes from the newsroom

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Tuesday):

  • A delegation led by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Adviser on Commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood, will meet Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul. They will discuss expanding trade.
  • Karachi Kings are set to lock horns with Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League 2020 finals. The game will start at 8pm at the National Stadium, Karachi.
  • PM Khan has called a Federal Cabinet meeting to discuss giving district and sessions courts judge extra authorities to curb smuggling. The cabinet will review a summary the Ministry of Law has prepared on the FBR’s recommendations as well.
  • Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon will resume duty after recovering from the coronavirus. He tested positive on October 24.
  • A two-judge bench of the Lahore High Court will take up the NAB attack case.
  • A Lahore accountability court will hear the Ramzan Sugar Mills case against PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz.
  • ICYMI: The decision to close schools across Pakistan will be taken November 23. Click here to read the full story.

