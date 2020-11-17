Today’s outlook: Pakistan and Afghanistan talk trade, PSL 2020 final

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Tuesday):

A delegation led by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Adviser on Commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood, will meet Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul. They will discuss expanding trade.

Karachi Kings are set to lock horns with Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League 2020 finals. The game will start at 8pm at the National Stadium, Karachi.

PM Khan has called a Federal Cabinet meeting to discuss giving district and sessions courts judge extra authorities to curb smuggling. The cabinet will review a summary the Ministry of Law has prepared on the FBR’s recommendations as well.

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon will resume duty after recovering from the coronavirus. He tested positive on October 24.

A two-judge bench of the Lahore High Court will take up the NAB attack case.

A Lahore accountability court will hear the Ramzan Sugar Mills case against PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz.

ICYMI: The decision to close schools across Pakistan will be taken November 23. Click here to read the full story.