Today’s outlook: No CNG for Punjab, KP for 24 hours

Photos have surfaced of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari's engagement ceremony to Mehmood Chaudhry. The event was held on Friday.

The Islamabad-Rawalpindi metro bus service will resume operations today after employees of the service's ticketing office ended their protests.

Pakistani transgender person, Nayab Ali, has won the “Asia Hero Award” under the category of Transgender Hero.

CNG supply to Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab has been suspended for 24 hours starting tonight, the SNGC said.

The body of Nawaz Sharif’s mother, Begum Shamim Akhter, will be repatriated to Pakistan today. It will be buried in Lahore’s Jati Umra.

One of Iran’s most prominent nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was assassinated on Friday in an attack on his car outside Tehran that it accused arch-foe Israel of being behind.

PPP’s Aseefa Bhutto Zardari will be addressing supporters at the PDM rally in Multan.

American singer Cher met Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Friday, his office shared on Twitter. The premier appreciated Cher’s efforts in helping Kaavan retire to an elephant sanctuary and thanked her.