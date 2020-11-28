Saturday, November 28, 2020  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: No CNG for Punjab, KP for 24 hours

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Today’s outlook: No CNG for Punjab, KP for 24 hours

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Saturday):

  • ICYMI: Photos have surfaced of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari’s engagement ceremony to Mehmood Chaudhry. The event was held on Friday.
  • The Islamabad-Rawalpindi metro bus service will resume operations today after employees of the service’s ticketing office ended their protests.
  • Pakistani transgender person, Nayab Ali, has won the “Asia Hero Award” under the category of Transgender Hero.
  • CNG supply to Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab has been suspended for 24 hours starting tonight, the SNGC said.
  • The body of Nawaz Sharif’s mother, Begum Shamim Akhter, will be repatriated to Pakistan today. It will be buried in Lahore’s Jati Umra.
  • One of Iran’s most prominent nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was assassinated on Friday in an attack on his car outside Tehran that it accused arch-foe Israel of being behind.
  • PPP’s Aseefa Bhutto Zardari will be addressing supporters at the PDM rally in Multan.
  • American singer Cher met Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Friday, his office shared on Twitter. The premier appreciated Cher’s efforts in helping Kaavan retire to an elephant sanctuary and thanked her.

FaceBook WhatsApp
CNG stations Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
CNG stations, gas supply, cng supply, punjab, rawalpindi, islamabad, nawaz sharif, begum shamim akhter dead body, begum shamim akhter funeral
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors' degrees
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors’ degrees
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
French Embassy calls out Mazari's tweet likening Macron to Nazis
French Embassy calls out Mazari’s tweet likening Macron to Nazis
Won’t shut down factories, promises PM Khan
Won’t shut down factories, promises PM Khan
Explainer: What does HEC's new Bachelors policy mean for students?
Explainer: What does HEC’s new Bachelors policy mean for students?
Five suspected robbers shot dead in Karachi’s DHA
Five suspected robbers shot dead in Karachi’s DHA
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.